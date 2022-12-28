Nomura Lowers Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) to Neutral

Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Yamazaki Baking Price Performance

Yamazaki Baking stock opened at $128.06 on Monday. Yamazaki Baking has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $128.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74.

Get Yamazaki Baking alerts:

Yamazaki Baking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Yamazaki Baking Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells baked goods in Japan. Its products include loaf bread, sweet buns, donuts, hard rolls, and Danish pastries; Japanese, Western style, and rice-derived and based confectionery; processed bread and noodles, prepared rice, and side dishes; and chocolates, candies, stevia-based and other sweeteners, snack foods, and soup and soup stocks, as well as jams, marmalades, jelly and yokan products, and ready-to-eat curries in retort pouches.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamazaki Baking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamazaki Baking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.