Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Independent Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $504.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.
