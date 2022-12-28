Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $504.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Independent Bank Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More

