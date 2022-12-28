Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

