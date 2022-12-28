The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 74.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,200 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 82.7% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 984,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 953,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

