Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $826.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawkins by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 3.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Hawkins by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawkins by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

