Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.