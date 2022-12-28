StockNews.com Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Strong-Buy

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

