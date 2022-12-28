StockNews.com Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Strong-Buy

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

