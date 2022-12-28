JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $128.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $128.00 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $117.56 on Monday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

