Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
VSH stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $23.39.
Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology
In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after buying an additional 432,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after buying an additional 1,148,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 480,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% in the first quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 940,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.