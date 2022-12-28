Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €1.60 by Warburg Research

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €1.60 ($1.70) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 57.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.91) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.70) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €3.74 ($3.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.74. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.74 ($3.98) and a one year high of €8.00 ($8.51).

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Stories

