Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €69.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €69.00 ($73.40) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of BN stock opened at €49.97 ($53.16) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.08. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

