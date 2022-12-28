Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.19) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.09) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.19) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.16 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.69. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €1.73 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of €5.73 ($6.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

