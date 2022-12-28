UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($127.66) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($123.40) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

SAP stock opened at €97.24 ($103.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion and a PE ratio of 35.80. SAP has a twelve month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a twelve month high of €125.40 ($133.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of €100.60 and a 200-day moving average of €92.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

