First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First United by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First United by 14.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

