Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. Daktronics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.38.

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Daktronics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 435,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Daktronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

