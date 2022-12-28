Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

SHL opened at €45.89 ($48.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.96. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 1 year high of €67.44 ($71.74).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

