Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($37.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.62) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.60) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.24) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,900 ($35.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.98) price target on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.57).

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,366.50 ($28.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £166.89 billion and a PE ratio of 505.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,359.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,253.93. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($30.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

