Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Stories

