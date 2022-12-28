Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $854.30 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $899.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $853.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

