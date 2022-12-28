FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

