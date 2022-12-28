Brokers Offer Predictions for Organigram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

OGI opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Organigram by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Organigram by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Organigram by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Organigram by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Organigram by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

