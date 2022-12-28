Brokers Offer Predictions for Organigram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Organigram Stock Down 10.2 %
OGI opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organigram
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organigram (OGI)
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.