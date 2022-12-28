FY2022 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Boosted by Analyst

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for IMV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.90). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($3.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 559.75% and a negative net margin of 19,459.24%.

IMV opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. IMV has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMV by 680.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IMV by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in IMV by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,397 shares during the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

