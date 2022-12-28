Edesa Biotech, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
