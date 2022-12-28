FY2022 Earnings Forecast for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RingCentral in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RNG stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $198.79.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,224.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RingCentral by 400.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.