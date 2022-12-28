BIT Mining Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BIT Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BIT Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BIT Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.39. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $69.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
