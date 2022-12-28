BIT Mining Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BIT Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BIT Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BIT Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.39. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $69.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIT Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in BIT Mining by 105.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.