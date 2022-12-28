BIT Mining Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NYSE:BTCM)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCMGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BIT Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BIT Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BIT Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

BIT Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.39. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $69.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in BIT Mining by 105.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.