Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

