Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Getty Images in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 7.33.

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at 5.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.47. Getty Images has a one year low of 4.51 and a one year high of 37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

