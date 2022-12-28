William Blair Comments on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

