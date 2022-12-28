IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.00) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IMV in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($6.00) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$3.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. IMV has a twelve month low of C$2.74 and a twelve month high of C$19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.31.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.