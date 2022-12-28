Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Increased by Analyst

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

