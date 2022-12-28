Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Cut by Analyst

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

NYSE:CCL opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.