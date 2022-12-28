BlackBerry Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for BlackBerry in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

TSE BB opened at C$4.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.58. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$216.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$3,203,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,245,455.27.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

