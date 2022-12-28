Wedbush Weighs in on Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $109.10 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $108.76 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

