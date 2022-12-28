Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.21) Per Share

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.21) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 8.2 %

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.