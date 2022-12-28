Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.30.

SPB opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 368.33. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.69.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.67 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

