Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

