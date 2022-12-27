Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,409 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

