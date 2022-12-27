Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,781 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

