Xcel Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,050 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day moving average is $157.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.