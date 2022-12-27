Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

