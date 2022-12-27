ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $41.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $351.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

