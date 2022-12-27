Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

