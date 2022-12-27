Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

