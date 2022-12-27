Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,939 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.