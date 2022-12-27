Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $483.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $347.00 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

