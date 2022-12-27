Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

