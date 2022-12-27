Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $17.79 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 9.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

