First PREMIER Bank Purchases 90 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

