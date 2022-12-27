Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 64,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79.

