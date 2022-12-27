First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

